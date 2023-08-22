Heavy vehicle licence renewal a Herculean task in Telangana

Sunny Baski By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The process of renewing a heavy vehicle driving licence in the State has become increasingly challenging, requiring drivers from all 33 districts to travel to Sircilla and obtain a training certificate for licence renewal.

Drivers seeking to renew their heavy vehicle driving licences are now mandated to obtain a training certificate issued by the Telangana Institute of Driving Education and Skills (TIDES) in Sircilla. Previously, private institutes and driving schools would provide this certificate, which was then submitted to the relevant Regional Transport Authority (RTA) before booking a renewal slot. However, the new process necessitates drivers whose heavy licences have expired to travel to Sircilla and pay Rs 1,600 to obtain the certificate.

Moreover, these drivers are required to visit the institute every three years after their licence renewal has expired. This poses a significant inconvenience to heavy vehicle drivers residing in places like Hyderabad, Khammam, Mahabubnagar, and Adilabad, as they must travel a considerable distance to obtain the certificate.

The State boasts a substantial number of heavy vehicle licence holders, encompassing various vehicle types such as buses, lorries, DCMs, goods carriages, tractors and trailers, among others. Data obtained from the RTA indicates the presence of over seven lakh tractors and trailers, six lakh goods carriages, and nearly 29,000 educational institute buses in Telangana.

M Dayanand, general secretary of the Telangana Auto and Motor Welfare Union, has questioned why RTA cannot conduct training and provide certificates in locations such as Hyderabad’s heavy vehicle testing tracks in Nagole and Kondapur.

As per RTA regulations, all applicants for a transport vehicle licence must furnish a medical certificate, regardless of their age. Applications for renewal are entertained not more than one year before the licence’s expiry date. For applications delayed beyond one year after expiry, retesting is necessary. Meanwhile, various driving schools across Hyderabad have been charging applicants Rs 20,000 each to offer training for heavy vehicles and issue the required licence. Many applicants for heavy vehicle licences come from financially disadvantaged backgrounds, seeking opportunities for employment as drivers.

“I am unable to afford the Rs 20,000 fee for heavy vehicle training and licensing. I inquired at several driving institutes, and many of them were charging similar amounts in the city,” shared C Ramakrishna, an aspiring heavy vehicle learner.

HYDERABAD: The process of renewing a heavy vehicle driving licence in the State has become increasingly challenging, requiring drivers from all 33 districts to travel to Sircilla and obtain a training certificate for licence renewal. Drivers seeking to renew their heavy vehicle driving licences are now mandated to obtain a training certificate issued by the Telangana Institute of Driving Education and Skills (TIDES) in Sircilla. Previously, private institutes and driving schools would provide this certificate, which was then submitted to the relevant Regional Transport Authority (RTA) before booking a renewal slot. However, the new process necessitates drivers whose heavy licences have expired to travel to Sircilla and pay Rs 1,600 to obtain the certificate. Moreover, these drivers are required to visit the institute every three years after their licence renewal has expired. This poses a significant inconvenience to heavy vehicle drivers residing in places like Hyderabad, Khammam, Mahabubnagar, and Adilabad, as they must travel a considerable distance to obtain the certificate.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The State boasts a substantial number of heavy vehicle licence holders, encompassing various vehicle types such as buses, lorries, DCMs, goods carriages, tractors and trailers, among others. Data obtained from the RTA indicates the presence of over seven lakh tractors and trailers, six lakh goods carriages, and nearly 29,000 educational institute buses in Telangana. M Dayanand, general secretary of the Telangana Auto and Motor Welfare Union, has questioned why RTA cannot conduct training and provide certificates in locations such as Hyderabad’s heavy vehicle testing tracks in Nagole and Kondapur. As per RTA regulations, all applicants for a transport vehicle licence must furnish a medical certificate, regardless of their age. Applications for renewal are entertained not more than one year before the licence’s expiry date. For applications delayed beyond one year after expiry, retesting is necessary. Meanwhile, various driving schools across Hyderabad have been charging applicants Rs 20,000 each to offer training for heavy vehicles and issue the required licence. Many applicants for heavy vehicle licences come from financially disadvantaged backgrounds, seeking opportunities for employment as drivers. “I am unable to afford the Rs 20,000 fee for heavy vehicle training and licensing. I inquired at several driving institutes, and many of them were charging similar amounts in the city,” shared C Ramakrishna, an aspiring heavy vehicle learner.