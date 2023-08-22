Hyderabad-based Audi dealer ordered to pay Rs 4 lakh for causing mental agony to customer

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed Olympus Motors, an authorised dealer of Audi situated in Banjara Hills, to pay a compensation of Rs 4,00,000 for causing mental agony to a customer.

The complainant, a resident of Madinaguda, had purchased an Audi Q7 four-wheeler from Olympus Motors. The complainant alleged that the car was handed over with three major complaints - the left side seat made noise while driving, a defective multi-media interface, and an adaptive suspension malfunction display in the cluster.

When the car was given for repair, it was found that the bolts for both the front right and left wheels were neglected. This amounts to a deficiency in service, the commission noted. The commission also found that obtaining a satisfaction letter, when basic requirements of tightening screws and bolts were not done, amounts to unfair trade practice.

The Commission also noted that the complainant is at fault for leaving the car in the workshop of the opposite parties. The complainant should have brought back the car and should have shown it to an expert, the commission advised.

Apart from the compensation for causing mental agony, the opposite parties are directed to bear the estimated cost of the Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) damage quotation of Rs 1,36,266 and also to check and rectify the turbo and engine compression if they found any repairs. The commission made it clear that if the opposite parties do not comply within a month, the amounts will carry an interest of 12 per cent until compliance.

