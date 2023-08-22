KCR blows away Left parties’ hopes for alliance with BRS

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao gave a big shock to the Left parties by keeping silent on an alliance with them for the upcoming elections during the announcement of candidates for 115 constituencies in the State on Monday. During the Munugode byelection in November last year, Rao had taken the support of the two Left parties -- CPI and CPM -- and won the seat. At that time he declared that the alliance would continue in the general elections too.

The CPM and CPI, who were expecting at least two seats each in the Assembly segments where they are strong, were left high and dry as the BRS supremo ignored them altogether.

Rao left no room for any doubt that there would be no electoral alliance between the BRS and the two Left parties as he announced his party candidates for the constituencies where the CPM and CPI were hoping for an electoral understanding. Now, the question is whether they will seek some sort of electoral understanding with other parties or fight alone in the elections.

According to sources in the two parties, the Congress as of now is not keen on an alliance with the CPI and the CPM. However, in case the Left parties come up with a proposal, the grand old party may look into it. It may be recalled that the two parties did not respond to the Congress’ request for support to its candidate in the Munugode bypoll.

The leaders of the CPI and the CPM, including State secretaries, have been campaigning in Kothagudem and Paleru segments in the hope of getting the support of the ruling BRS to their candidates. They asked KCR to allocate Kothagudem, Paleru, Munugode, Miryalaguda, Badrachalam, Devarakonda and Husnabad Assembly seats. They were even ready to settle for two seats each.

Left parties call for a meeting

The two communist parties, which received a jolt after KCR did not allot a single to seat to them, called separate meetings to take stock of the situation and decide their future course of action. In the run-up to the Munugode by-election, both the left parties unconditionally extended support to the BRS and shared dias with the CM. When TNIE contacted CPI and CPM State secretaries Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao and Tammineni Veerabadram, they said that there is no point in continuing their friendship with the BRS. “We tried for an alliance, but it didn’t work out. We will decide our future course of action after carefully examining the options before us,” Veerabadram told TNIE.

HYDERABAD: BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao gave a big shock to the Left parties by keeping silent on an alliance with them for the upcoming elections during the announcement of candidates for 115 constituencies in the State on Monday. During the Munugode byelection in November last year, Rao had taken the support of the two Left parties -- CPI and CPM -- and won the seat. At that time he declared that the alliance would continue in the general elections too. The CPM and CPI, who were expecting at least two seats each in the Assembly segments where they are strong, were left high and dry as the BRS supremo ignored them altogether. Rao left no room for any doubt that there would be no electoral alliance between the BRS and the two Left parties as he announced his party candidates for the constituencies where the CPM and CPI were hoping for an electoral understanding. Now, the question is whether they will seek some sort of electoral understanding with other parties or fight alone in the elections. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); According to sources in the two parties, the Congress as of now is not keen on an alliance with the CPI and the CPM. However, in case the Left parties come up with a proposal, the grand old party may look into it. It may be recalled that the two parties did not respond to the Congress’ request for support to its candidate in the Munugode bypoll. The leaders of the CPI and the CPM, including State secretaries, have been campaigning in Kothagudem and Paleru segments in the hope of getting the support of the ruling BRS to their candidates. They asked KCR to allocate Kothagudem, Paleru, Munugode, Miryalaguda, Badrachalam, Devarakonda and Husnabad Assembly seats. They were even ready to settle for two seats each. Left parties call for a meeting The two communist parties, which received a jolt after KCR did not allot a single to seat to them, called separate meetings to take stock of the situation and decide their future course of action. In the run-up to the Munugode by-election, both the left parties unconditionally extended support to the BRS and shared dias with the CM. When TNIE contacted CPI and CPM State secretaries Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao and Tammineni Veerabadram, they said that there is no point in continuing their friendship with the BRS. “We tried for an alliance, but it didn’t work out. We will decide our future course of action after carefully examining the options before us,” Veerabadram told TNIE.