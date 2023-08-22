KCR’s decision triggers jubilation in Kamareddy 

By Express News Service

KAMAREDDY: BRS leaders and activists are jubilant after learning that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will be contesting from the Kamareddy Assembly constituency in the ensuing Assembly elections.

The party leaders feel that all the sitting MLAs would get elected automatically because of the rub-off effect of KCR’s presence in Kamareddy.

As soon as KCR released the list of the candidates for the Assembly elections, party activists reached Nizamsagar X roads in Kamareddy town and burst into celebrations. They fired crackers and distributed sweets to people. They gave out slogans in support of KCR. They hoped that the BRS decision would help in speeding up development programmes in the Kamareddy Assembly constituency.

Kamareddy town BRS president Jukanti Prabakar, leader Gaddam Chandrashekhar Reddy and others participated in the celebrations. Kamareddy MLA and Government Whip Gampa Govardhan invited Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to contest from Kamareddy Assembly constituency. This was because KCR’s father had migrated to Siddipet from the Konapur village of Bibipet Mandal.

After the 2014 Assembly elections, KCR’s family concentrated on the Kamareddy Assembly constituency.

BRS leaders and activists had been hoping that KCR would contest from Kamareddy and finally, the dream is coming true now.

Kamareddy is strategically located in the midst of Nizamabad, Medak, Karimnagar, Adilabad, and Nirmal districts. The erstwhile Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts have Maharashtra borders.

Kamareddy, Yellareddy Assembly constituencies have no assured irrigation facilities as they are high from the mean sea level. The people are waiting for the government to implement a few irrigation schemes that would get water to their parched fields.

For the last few years, state R&B Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy while speaking at public meetings used to say that the chief minister is committed to bringing Godavari waters to Kamareddy through Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme. He said that the CM will not retire from politics without bringing Godavari water to the Kamareddy area.

