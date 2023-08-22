Home States Telangana

Patnam Mahender Reddy may be inducted into Cabinet

The four-time MLA and former transport minister may take the oath of office and secrecy on Wednesday.

Published: 22nd August 2023 09:52 AM

MLC Patnam Mahender Reddy. (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: MLC Patnam Mahender Reddy is likely to be inducted into the State Cabinet on Wednesday. Mahender Reddy was expecting a Tandur Assembly ticket but was denied the same.

The party, instead, picked sitting MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy, who defeated Mahender Reddy in the 2018 Assembly elections and later joined the BRS from Congress.  According to sources, the BRS chief wanted to induct Mahender Reddy into Cabinet to pacify Mahender Reddy.

The four-time MLA and former transport minister may take the oath of office and secrecy on Wednesday and it depends on whether or not Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan gets time to administer the oath on the day.

Interestingly, Mahender Reddy’s brother Patnam Narender Reddy, the sitting MLA from Kodangal, was given the opportunity to seek re-election. It may be mentioned here that the State Cabinet has one vacancy since the then Health Minister Eatala Rajender was dismissed in May 2021. 

