Pink party picks new candidates for three ST seats

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: BRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who announced the list of his candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections on Monday, denied tickets to sitting MLAs in all the three ST reserved constituencies in the erstwhile Adilabad district.

In a surprise move, Rao snubbed Rekha Naik and picked NRI Bhukya Johnson Naik, a political novice, for the Khanapur constituency In the Boath segment too, sitting MLA Rathod Bapu Rao found no favour with the party supremo allotting ticket to Neeradigonda ZPTC Anil Jadhav. In the 2018 elections, Anil Jadhav contested unsuccessfully from the segment as an Independent.

In the Asifabad constituency, MLA Attram Sakku found no favour as Zilla Parishad chairperson Kova Laxmi was given the ticket.

Interestingly, Kova Laxmi lost the 2018 election to Attram Sakku, who contested on the Congress ticket. After her victory, Attram Sakku went on to join the ruling BRS.

Meanwhile, the BRS chief gave another opportunity for siting MLA Durgam Chennaiah to seek re-election from Bellampali though he was accused of allegedly sexually harassing Origin Dairy CEO Bodapati Sejal.

