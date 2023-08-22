Telangana HC takes up tribal woman torture case as suo motu PIL

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Based on newspaper reports, the High Court of Telangana has taken up the alleged custodial torture of a tribal woman, identified as V Lakshmi, by personnel attached to the LB Nagar police station on August 15 as a suo motu PIL.

Justice Surepally Nanda of the High Court had written to the Chief Justice, attaching newspaper clips on August 20, 2023, detailing the incident which left Lakshmi severely injured. She is currently undergoing treatment at Jeevan Hospital in Karmanghat.

In her letter, Justice Nanda denounced the use of excessive force, expressing concern that the tribal woman had been subjected to such brutality. The judge stressed that the police must adhere to due legal procedures, and the incident should be thoroughly investigated.

In her letter, Justice Nanda not only called for action against the police officers involved in the assault but also requested that cases be registered against them under the provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

Taking up the PIL suo motu, the court named the chief secretary, principal secretary, home department, the DGP, the Rachakonda police commissioner, Rachakonda DCP, LB Nagar ACP and SHO as respondents. The case is scheduled to be heard by the Chief Justice bench within the next few days.

