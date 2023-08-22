The strategy behind KCR’s choice of Kamareddy

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Why is Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao contesting from Gajwel as well as Kamareddy? This is the question uppermost in the minds of all BRS leaders and workers. The discussion in political circles is that KCR is not inclined to take any chances as he is now on the verge of scoring a hat trick.

“Nothing special about it. The party decided and I am contesting,” KCR said when asked about the Kamareddy Assembly segment. There is also an argument that KCR is contesting from Kamareddy because it would help the party sweep all the seats in the erstwhile Nizamabad district.

As Gajwel and Siddipet constituencies have seen unprecedented development, the Nizamabad leaders believe that there would be a positive fallout on voters if KCR contests from Kamareddy.

It is also quite possible that the prospects of BRS nominees winning the Lok Sabha segments of Zaheerabad and Nizamabad would become much brighter if KCR contests from Kamareddy.

It is also possible that KCR wants to send his daughter and BRS MLC K Kavitha to Lok Sabha from Nizamabad and if he contested from Kamareddy, it would help her win the seat. She lost the Nizamabad seat to the BJP in the 2019 election.

Though Kamareddy is not part of the Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency, KCR’s presence in the electoral fray would have a salubrious effect on the parliamentary constituency. According to sources, KCR is keen on defeating the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha election from Nizamabad where Dharmapuri Arvind is the sitting MP.

On the other hand, though the BRS won Zaheerabad in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the Congress rival gave a fright to BRS’ BB Patil before going down.

Kamareddy choice may have an impact on Lok Sabha polls

If KCR is in Kamareddy, it would have some influence in the constituency, helping the BRS nominee win the election much more easily. Both the Lok Sabha constituencies share their border with Karnataka and Maharashtra where KCR wants to build the party and contest Lok Sabha elections. The geographical contiguity would play its part in making the voters in the neighbouring state feel at home when they look at BRS.

In Kamareddy, BRS candidate Gampa Goverdhan got 68,617 votes and won with a 5,007 votes margin against the Congress rival Mohammed Ali Shabbir in 2018. Now Shabbir Ali would have to fight a towering KCR.

It is also said that after winning both Assembly seats, KCR might vacate Gajwel. Already, Forest Development Corporation chairman Pratapa Reddy has decided to make moves to get the party ticket from Gajwel when the byelection arrives. KCR’s home constituency was Siddipet. He shifted to Gajwel, after the creation of the Telangana state. Now he is all set to move out of Gajwel. KCR contested and was elected from Gajwel to the Assembly in 2014 and 2018.

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy said KCR had bared his yellow streak by deciding to contest at two places. BJP MLA Eatala Rajender recalled stating that he was ready to contest from Gajwel and said that KCR had made up his mind to contest from two seats after survey reports turned out to be not very encouraging for him in Gajwel.

