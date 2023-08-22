University of Hyderabad, EMRI ink pact to start certificate course in emergency care

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The University of Hyderabad announced its plans to start a certificate course to create volunteers specialised in giving emergency care, on Monday. The university signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with EMRI Green Health Services, a professional emergency care not-for-profit organisation situated in Hyderabad, for a period of 3 years.

The activities under the MoU would broadly be in the area of capacity building and training, collaborative research, and student and faculty exchange in the domain of emergency health care services.

The university has jointly designed a 3-credit educational module, with a mixture of relevant knowledge and practical skills.

After successful completion of the course, as per the laid guidelines, the participants would receive a certificate of ‘trained basic emergency care volunteer,’ which could also be part of the academic bank of credits as per the National Education Policy (NEP) guidelines.

Proposed activities include a foundation course in accident and first responder activities and basic emergency care skills and 1-year diploma programme in advanced emergency care skills.

Soon, a ‘trainer of trainer’ hub and spoke model for the university stakeholders, as well as an interdisciplinary course at the College of integrated studies in the university, will be rolled out. The university also expressed interest in developing state-of-the-art simulation labs, and workings in many areas of research.

