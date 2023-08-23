BJP works for minorities’ development: Dharmapuri Arvind

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind on Tuesday said that Narendra Modi’s government works for the development of the Muslim community while the other political parties treat them as a vote bank.

Addressing a press conference at a function hall located in minority-dominated areas in Nizamabad, he said: “All political parties look at Muslims as their vote bank. But, they won’t work for their development. In Telangana, the BRS government has adopted the same policy. It doesn’t care about the development of the Muslim community.”

Alleging that the State government has totally neglected the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Awas Yojana housing scheme, he said: “Before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP promised to construct five crore houses, one lakh in every Lok Sabha constituency.

Even non-BJP-ruled States like Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal have been implementing this scheme. But Telangana Chief Minister KCR is refusing to implement it and because of his decision, poor people are being an opportunity to own a house.”BJP district president Basavapuram Laxmi Narayana was present on the occasion.

