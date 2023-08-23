BRS candidates brace for challenges within the party

U Mahesh By

Express News Service

WARANGAL/JANGAON: All BRS leaders who have been allotted the ruling party tickets are bracing for trouble with their rivals within the party. Take for instance Station Ghanpur where MLC Kadiyam Srihari, who has been nominated for Assembly elections, will have to reckon with sitting MLA T Rajaiah, who has been dropped by the party leadership.

Both the leaders do not see eye to eye and each sees the other as a threat to his political existence in the constituency. A day after the ticket was announced for Srihari, Rajaiah broke down publicly as his supporters looked on at Ambedkar Statue on Tuesday.

In the constituency, clashes between supporters of Rajaiah and Srihari are a common occurrence. What has come as an eyesore for Rajaiah was that after Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced Srihari’s name, the supporters of the latter erupted in joy and celebrated the occasion. Going forward, Srihari would have to face Rajaiah’s fury. Rajaiah’s followers are already preparing for a showdown with those of Srihari.

In the Warangal East constituency, sitting MLA Nannapuneni Narender was delighted after his name was figured in the list. He was doubtful about his nomination since Minister KT Rama Rao, during his visit to the segment recently, did not ask the people to elect him in the forthcoming elections.

His rivals within the party had been carrying out a campaign against him and he has fallen out of favour with the party’s high command.

Trouble from corporators

In Warangal West Assembly constituency, MLA and Government Chief Whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar is reportedly facing trouble from corporators due to his supercilious attitude towards the cadres. He is always impatient while talking to the cadre, resulting in them distancing themselves from him.

His brother and former Minister late Dasyam Pranay Bhaskar’s son, corporator Abhinav Bhaskar is also hoping to contest from the West Assembly constituency if the Congress or the BJP offers him the B-form.

Vinay Bhaskar’s brother Vijay Bhaskar is in the news for the wrong reasons. He is a controversial person, accused of land grabbing in the city. As Hanamkonda has a large number of educated people, they may not support Vinay Bhaskar because of Vijay Bhaskar’s activities.

In Jayashankar-Bhupalpally, sitting MLA Gandra Venkataramana Reddy is facing trouble from the BRS leaders and the opposition Congress party. The supporters of former Speaker Sirikonda Madusudhana Chary demanded a ticket for him this time and to press their demand, they climbed a tower four days ago. In the constituency, the Congress leaders and Gandra Satyanarayana are giving a tough fight to him.

