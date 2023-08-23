Home States Telangana

BRS failed to walk the talk on women’s quota, says DK Aruna

Reminding K Kavitha that there are 12 women Union Cabinet ministers in the NDA government, Aruna said that it is the BJP which made an Adivasi woman the President of the country.

DK Aruna BJP National Vice President addressing media during a press conference at BJP State office Nampally in Hyderabad on Tuesday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that her party has not done any “calculations” on how many women candidates to field in the upcoming assembly elections, BJP vice-president DK Aruna on Tuesday said that the BRS has failed to walk the talk on women’s reservation in the legislative bodies.

Addressing the media, she wanted to know why BRS MLC K Kavitha, who rallied with the opposition parties demanding 33 per cent reservation for women in the Legislative Assemblies and Parliament, failed to convince her father Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to implement the same in her own party.

“Except for his daughter, KCR doesn’t see the capabilities of any other women. It was the NDA government which introduced the Women’s Reservation Bill four times in the Parliament, and we will bring it again,” she assured. Reminding Kavitha that there are 12 women Union Cabinet ministers in the NDA government, she said that it is the BJP which made an Adivasi woman the President of the country.

She criticised the CM for allocating only seven tickets for women, 22 for BCs and for not giving a single ticket to the Mudiraju community while announcing the list of BRS candidates for the upcoming elections. Noting that it was the insecurity and fear of defeat which made the CM choose two constituencies to contest in the polls, she dared him to contest against AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi if he really thinks that the people from various constituencies were welcoming him.

