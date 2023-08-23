KCR set to launch poll campaign from Medak

By Express News Service

MEDAK: Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao revealed that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will launch the poll campaign of the BRS in Medak district on Wednesday. After inspecting the arrangements being made for the CM’s visit, Harish Rao spoke to the media in Medak along with local MLA Padma Devender Reddy and MP K Prabhakar Reddy. The CM will address a public meeting in Medak after inaugurating the new Collectorate complex and SP office as well as the BRS party office.

“The CM will arrive in Medak by road at 1.20 PM on Wednesday. He will inaugurate the BRS office. He will also inaugurate the offices of the Collector and the SP. The CM will then address a public meeting at 3.30 pm,” Harish Rao said.

The finance minister also said that the CM will launch the pension scheme, which provides Rs 4,016 assistance to the disabled and the Aasara pension scheme will be extended to beedi thekedars and packers. Referring to the upcoming Assembly elections, he said: “KCR will surely take oath as the chief minister for a record third consecutive time. KCR announced the names of BRS candidates in 115 out of 119 constituencies because the party is confident of victory. But, the CM’s announcement came as a shock to opposition parties.”

“The BRS is moving forward by announcing the list of candidates. The Congress, on the other hand, is selling tickets,” he said, adding that he will ensure BRS’ victory in all 10 Assembly seats in the erstwhile Medak district and present it as a gift to the chief minister.

BRS chief to announce Narsapur candidate today?

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s visit to Medak district on Wednesday gains significance as it comes just a day after he announced the names of the BRS candidates in 115 constituencies for the upcoming Assembly elections. According to sources, the CM may reveal the name of the BRS candidate for Narsapur during Wednesday’s public meeting in Medak. Narsapur is one of the four segments for which Rao has not announced the candidates.

Telangana State Women’s Commission chairperson V Sunitha Laxma Reddy has been lobbying for the ticket while sitting MLA Ch Madan Reddy has already expressed his desire to seek re-election. If political observers are to be believed, Rao will not only announce the Narsapur candidate but also launch the party’s election campaign. He is expected to target the opposition during the public meeting. Meanwhile, Medak MLA Padma Devender Reddy is reportedly making efforts to mobilise people for the KCR’s public meeting.

