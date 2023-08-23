Home States Telangana

Rekha Nayak hopes KCR will change Khanapur candidate

Rumours had been swirling about Rekha Nayak jumping ship to the Congress after she was omitted from the BRS ticket list and the fact that her husband, Shyam Nayak, joined the grand old party.

MLA Rekha Nayak. (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Expressing confidence that Chief Minister and BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao will change the candidate for the Khanapur Assembly constituency that she represents, MLA Rekha Nayak on Tuesday rejected reports that she has switched to the Congress after being denied the pink party ticket.

On Tuesday, Rekha Nayak distributed Kalyana Lakshmi and Shadi Mubarak cheques to the beneficiaries in Pembi mandal where she was highly critical of the BRS pick for Khanapur for the upcoming election. She questioned the candidature of the BRS nominee, Bhukya Johnson Naik, an NRI, by citing his Christian background and his father’s role as the pastor of a church. She also raised doubts about his authenticity as a representative of the tribal community and expressed that he lacks true tribal lineage.

