Rowdy sheeter, friends held for gang-rape of 16-year-old in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda police have arrested seven youths, three main accused and four others who helped them, for the shocking gang-rape of a 16-year-old girl at her residence at Nandanavanam in Meerpet police station limits between 10.30 and 11 PM on Monday.

The act triggered widespread outrage and protests by activists of various political parties. Responding to the media reports, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan expressed her anguish and sought a detailed report from the chief secretary, the DGP and the Rachakonda police commissioner within 48 hours.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner DS Chauhan said that the survivor and her three younger brothers were staying with their cousin as their parents went to Odisha, their native state. He said that the three accused, Abed-Bin-Khaled, Tahseen, and a juvenile in conflict with the law — barged into the house, dragged her into the bedroom by her braid and gagged her. The accused are believed to have consumed ganja before the act.

“They took turns to rape her at knifepoint,” Chauhan said, adding that the health condition of the girl was stable. He said that another four youths — M Narsing and Ashraf who acted as lookouts outside the girl’s residence and Md Faizal and Md Imran, who helped the main accused escape, were arrested. He also said that the prime accused Abed-Bin-Khaled harassed the girl on August 19 by approaching her with unwelcome advances, which she strongly resisted.

“Abed is a rowdy sheeter, there is a live rowdy sheet against him at Mangalhat police station,” Chauhan said. The Rachakonda police had formed 12 special teams to nab the accused. They have been booked under Sections 452, 324, 376-DA, 506 of IPC and Section 5(g)r/w 6 of the POCSO Act.

