Telangana BJP forms various panels to keep its flock together

Vivek Bhoomi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The BJP made some quick moves to retain its party leaders at all levels by constituting various committees and giving them enough work to keep them busy till the upcoming elections. Whether it was the constitution of the committee to study people’s issues, the committee for people’s movements, or even the latest one formed on the contribution of the Centre in the development of Telangana, senior leaders have been entrusted with key roles in these committees.

In the wake of BRS laying bait to the second-rung BJP leaders, which could be seen in the way Koneru Satyanarayana, BJP Bhadradri-Kothagudem district president, decided to join the BRS after meeting Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan, the party tried to keep its players together.

On Tuesday, BJP State President G Kishan Reddy also appointed new convenors and joint-convenors for all the 17 Lok Sabha segments. Each committee has a specific task for which they have been constituted. For instance, the committee on the Centre’s contribution has been entrusted with the responsibility of conducting various activities to inform the people about the projects allocated to the State government, and the Centre’s contribution in those schemes.

There are many senior leaders who are feeling sidelined by the party after working for decades to build the party ground up. By utilising their immense experience and know-how, the party is going ahead with its preparations for the elections.

HYDERABAD: The BJP made some quick moves to retain its party leaders at all levels by constituting various committees and giving them enough work to keep them busy till the upcoming elections. Whether it was the constitution of the committee to study people’s issues, the committee for people’s movements, or even the latest one formed on the contribution of the Centre in the development of Telangana, senior leaders have been entrusted with key roles in these committees. In the wake of BRS laying bait to the second-rung BJP leaders, which could be seen in the way Koneru Satyanarayana, BJP Bhadradri-Kothagudem district president, decided to join the BRS after meeting Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan, the party tried to keep its players together. On Tuesday, BJP State President G Kishan Reddy also appointed new convenors and joint-convenors for all the 17 Lok Sabha segments. Each committee has a specific task for which they have been constituted. For instance, the committee on the Centre’s contribution has been entrusted with the responsibility of conducting various activities to inform the people about the projects allocated to the State government, and the Centre’s contribution in those schemes.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); There are many senior leaders who are feeling sidelined by the party after working for decades to build the party ground up. By utilising their immense experience and know-how, the party is going ahead with its preparations for the elections.