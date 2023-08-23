Home States Telangana

Telangana BJP forms various panels to keep its flock together

On Tuesday, BJP State President G Kishan Reddy also appointed new convenors and joint-convenors for all the 17 Lok Sabha segments.

Published: 23rd August 2023 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2023 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flag. (Photo | PTI)

BJP flag. (Photo | PTI)

By Vivek Bhoomi 
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The BJP made some quick moves to retain its party leaders at all levels by constituting various committees and giving them enough work to keep them busy till the upcoming elections. Whether it was the constitution of the committee to study people’s issues, the committee for people’s movements, or even the latest one formed on the contribution of the Centre in the development of Telangana, senior leaders have been entrusted with key roles in these committees.

In the wake of BRS laying bait to the second-rung BJP leaders, which could be seen in the way Koneru Satyanarayana, BJP Bhadradri-Kothagudem district president, decided to join the BRS after meeting Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan, the party tried to keep its players together.

On Tuesday, BJP State President G Kishan Reddy also appointed new convenors and joint-convenors for all the 17 Lok Sabha segments. Each committee has a specific task for which they have been constituted. For instance, the committee on the Centre’s contribution has been entrusted with the responsibility of conducting various activities to inform the people about the projects allocated to the State government, and the Centre’s contribution in those schemes.

There are many senior leaders who are feeling sidelined by the party after working for decades to build the party ground up. By utilising their immense experience and know-how, the party is going ahead with its preparations for the elections.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJPAssembly elections BRS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp