Telangana High Court quashes ED proceedings against Max Mantena

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday quashed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) proceedings against Max Mantena, a construction company specializing in irrigation projects, in connection with a money laundering case.

Justice M Laxman, who presided over the matter, described the actions taken against Mantena as a potential misuse of the law. In light of the presented evidence, the court determined that continuing the proceedings would amount to perpetuating injustice against the petitioner as suspicion alone cannot be the foundation for establishing guilt.

The ED had registered a money laundering case against Max Mantena, with MS Raju, the promoter of Mantena Group, being accused of involvement, based on an FIR filed by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in Bhopal regarding e-tender irregularities. However, the EOW’s own case could not be proven, and subsequently, all the accused in the e-tender case had been acquitted by the trial court.

The ED’s claims were rooted in FIR, dated April 10, 2019, filed by the EOW Bhopal, alleging unauthorized access and manipulation of e-tender processes. The case pertained to an irrigation department tender worth Rs 1,030 crore, in which Max Mantena had participated. While the ED alleged the misuse of digital signatures and tender rigging amounting to Rs 80,000 crore since 2016, the court concluded that these claims lacked adequate substantiation.

