Uttam confident Congress will win 70 seats in Telangana

By Express News Service

SURYAPET/HYDERABAD: Nalgonda MP and former PCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy on Tuesday said that the Congress will win 70 seats in the next Assembly elections. Addressing the media at the Congress party office here, he said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has led Telangana into a debt trap. He also alleged that the BRS MLAs are “used to exploitation and are torturing the common people”. “People are ready to send them home as they are tired of being exploited by BRS leaders, including Kodada and Huzurnagar MLAs,” he said.

“We (Uttam and his wife Padmavathi) are ready to contest from Huzurnagar and Kodad if the party wants us to,” he said while stating that the grand old party will sweep all 12 seats in the erstwhile Nalgonda district.

Revanth sure of Congress's victory

TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday exuded confidence that the Congress will come to power in the ensuing elections and implement a Rs 4,000 pension scheme for the benefit of the elderly, widow, single women, differently abled, beedi workers, toddy tappers, handloom workers, AIDS and filaria patients.

He was addressing the gathering after welcoming several BRS leaders from the Chevella Assembly constituency into Congress at his residence in Hyderabad. Revanth accused the BRS government of ignoring the welfare of poor and marginalised communities. He alleged that none of the promises made by the BRS, including three acres of land to Dalits, 2BHK housing, were not implemented.

