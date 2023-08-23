Women’s reservation possible only through legislation: Kavitha

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Reacting strongly to comments made by the BJP and Congress leaders on the ruling BRS fielding only seven candidates in the Assembly elections, BRS MLC K Kavitha on Tuesday said that reservation for women in legislative bodies is possible only through legislation. She blamed the BJP for its failure to adopt the Women’s Reservation Bill in Parliament. She also called TPCC president A Revanth Reddy as ‘Godse sitting in Gandhi Bhavan’.

The BRS MLC pointed out that Sonia Gandhi and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi never raised the issue of the Women’s Reservation Bill. Launching a scathing attack on BJP State president G Kishan Reddy and TPCC president Revanth Reddy on their respective stand on the Women’s Reservation Bill, Kavitha said that the statements made by the duo on the BRS list and representation of women in it were mere rhetoric.

In response to Union Minister Kishan Reddy’s statement, Kavitha said the BJP had finally acknowledged this long-pending demand for the Women’s Reservation Bill, which aims to ensure increased representation for women in India’s legislatures. She alleged that the BJP failed to fulfil its manifesto, which assured to provide reservations to women in legislative bodies.

“Kishan Anna, with an overwhelming majority in the Parliament, the BJP can table and pass any Bill. Your party has refused to even entertain its two-time manifesto promise of the Women’s Reservation Bill,” Kavitha tweeted.

Kavitha also recalled that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao proposed to increase the number of Lok Sabha seats and reserve one-third of them for women leaders, which showcased a genuine commitment to the cause. Kavitha called upon the BJP, Congress and other political parties to present their plans for women’s representation and what they had to offer to the women of Telangana during the ticket distribution.

Attacking the Congress, Kavitha said that the Congress did nothing for providing reservations to women. She pointed out that there was only one woman out of 34 ministers in Karnataka. Revanth Reddy did not believe in the idea of dissent and democracy and would do anything to silence the voice of the people, she alleged.

