Fish prasadam organiser Bathini Harinath Goud passes away in Hyderabad at 84

Published: 24th August 2023 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2023 11:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

The ailing 84-year-old Bathini Harinath Goud, one of the Bathini brothers who administer fish prasadam to for free to asthma patients, passed away at his residence at Kavadiguda in Hyderabad last night.

His name has become closely associated with the fish prasadam remedy among patients who come to Hyderabad on Mrigasira Karte on June 8, every year. The patients come a couple of days before the event to receive the fish prasadam at Nampally Exhibition Grounds 

The octogenarian had been unwell for some time and his health worsened, leading to his demise last night.

He is survived by his wife, Sumitra Devi, two sons Anil and Ajay and two daughters, Alkananda and Archana.

Harinath Goud's last rites will be held on Friday at Kavadiguda, his family members said. 

This year, the annual fish prasadam was held on June 9 in which thousands of asthma patients from various parts of the country gathered at the exhibition ground to receive the prasadam. The ritual was carried out after a three-year halt due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The State Government has been extending wholehearted support to the Bathini family for the fish prasadam administration by providing all required facilities at the Exhibition Grounds.

