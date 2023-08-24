Kalvakuntla Kavitha to stage protest in Delhi over women’s quota

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Wednesday announced her decision to stage a protest on the Women’s Reservation Bill in Delhi in December. She invited Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi and BJP’s Smriti Iran and DK Aruna to participate in the protest.

Speaking to reporters here, Kavitha said: “Architect of the Constitution BR Ambedkar advocated for women’s representation in legislative bodies, yet no political party in power has adequately addressed this concern since the nation’s independence.”Should women remain limited to roles like sarpanchs, MPTCs, and ZPTCs?” she wondered.

In response to criticisms from the BJP and Congress that BRS allotted tickets to just seven women for the upcoming Assembly elections, Kavitha asked why the Women’s Reservation Bill, approved by the Rajya Sabha in 2010, has not received approval in the Lok Sabha even in 2023. She asked why the Narendra Modi government, holding an absolute majority, has not passed the Bill.

“My appeal to every political party is that they should see this as an issue that is not confined to my personal sphere. It is a concern for women at large. This pertains to the 70 crore women in our country,” she said.

HYDERABAD: BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Wednesday announced her decision to stage a protest on the Women’s Reservation Bill in Delhi in December. She invited Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi and BJP’s Smriti Iran and DK Aruna to participate in the protest. Speaking to reporters here, Kavitha said: “Architect of the Constitution BR Ambedkar advocated for women’s representation in legislative bodies, yet no political party in power has adequately addressed this concern since the nation’s independence.”Should women remain limited to roles like sarpanchs, MPTCs, and ZPTCs?” she wondered. In response to criticisms from the BJP and Congress that BRS allotted tickets to just seven women for the upcoming Assembly elections, Kavitha asked why the Women’s Reservation Bill, approved by the Rajya Sabha in 2010, has not received approval in the Lok Sabha even in 2023. She asked why the Narendra Modi government, holding an absolute majority, has not passed the Bill.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “My appeal to every political party is that they should see this as an issue that is not confined to my personal sphere. It is a concern for women at large. This pertains to the 70 crore women in our country,” she said.