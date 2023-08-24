Karnataka CM to release BC Declaration in September

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Congress leaders including CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, TPCC campaign committee chairman Madhu Yaskhi, and former MP V Hanumantha Rao on Monday called on Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to invite him to attend the BC Declaration meeting. The Congress leaders requested the Karnataka CM to consider a day between September 6 and 9.

Speaking to TNIE from Bengaluru, V Hanumantha Rao said that the Karnataka CM assured them that he would finalise the date in the next two days. The party will be announcing its promises for SC and ST communities in the declaration on August 26 at Chevella which will be attended by AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Meanwhile, Gandhi Bhavan, the headquarters of the Telangana Congress, was a hub of activity on Wednesday as the submission of applications for selection of candidates for upcoming Assembly elections started. On Wednesday, prominent leaders including MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, former Indian cricketer Md Azharuddin, Konda Surekha, and former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy submitted their applications.

Ponguleti submits three applications

On Wednesday, prominent leaders, including MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, former Indian cricketer Md Azharuddin, Konda Surekha, and former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy submitted their applications. Interestingly, Ponguleti submitted three applications seeking to contest from Kothagudem, Paliar and Khammam.

HYDERABAD: Telangana Congress leaders including CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, TPCC campaign committee chairman Madhu Yaskhi, and former MP V Hanumantha Rao on Monday called on Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to invite him to attend the BC Declaration meeting. The Congress leaders requested the Karnataka CM to consider a day between September 6 and 9. Speaking to TNIE from Bengaluru, V Hanumantha Rao said that the Karnataka CM assured them that he would finalise the date in the next two days. The party will be announcing its promises for SC and ST communities in the declaration on August 26 at Chevella which will be attended by AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge. Meanwhile, Gandhi Bhavan, the headquarters of the Telangana Congress, was a hub of activity on Wednesday as the submission of applications for selection of candidates for upcoming Assembly elections started. On Wednesday, prominent leaders including MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, former Indian cricketer Md Azharuddin, Konda Surekha, and former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy submitted their applications.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Ponguleti submits three applications On Wednesday, prominent leaders, including MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, former Indian cricketer Md Azharuddin, Konda Surekha, and former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy submitted their applications. Interestingly, Ponguleti submitted three applications seeking to contest from Kothagudem, Paliar and Khammam.