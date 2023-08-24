KCR deceived Left parties after dark deal with Modi: Revanth

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday said that BRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao deceived the communist parties after striking a “dark deal” during his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.

Revanth was addressing the gathering after welcoming BJP leader and former Minister A Chandrasekhar into the Congress in the presence of AICC Telangana in-charge Manikrao Thakre at Gandhi Bhavan on Wednesday.

The TPCC chief wanted to know why the CM ditched the communist parties after promising to enter into a seat-sharing deal with them in the ensuing elections.“KCR promised to transform the State into a “Bangaru Telangana”. But, he turned it into a graveyard,” he said.

Taking a dig at KCR for claiming that Telangana has become the number 1 State under the BRS rule, he said: “KCR is right in saying Telangana is at No 1 position in establishing 3,000 liquor shops, 60,000 belt shops, and collecting people’s money to the tune of `2,500 crores in the form of liquor shop tenders.”

After joining the Congress, Chandrasekhar alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah humiliated him by not accepting a shawl from him during a public meeting held in Chevella as he is a Dalit. It is learnt that the Congress promised Zaheerabad a ticket to Chandrasekhar.

