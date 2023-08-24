Problem for BJP despite many corporators in LB Nagar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The BJP is facing a problem in the LB Nagar Assembly constituency despite having 11 of the 12 corporators from the segment representing it. The ‘Dharam Sankat’ party has been facing there is concerning allegations of corruption that could impact its prospects in the coming Assembly elections.

Among the many ticket aspirants from the party willing to contest against BRS MLA D Sudheer Reddy, at least one BJP candidate is worried about his prospects of winning in LB Nagar. He told TNIE that most of the corporators in the constituency have been perpetrating corruption to such an extent that the common people are fed up with their extortionist ways.

The victims say that whether it is building construction, or even some renovation work in their houses, the corporators land like vultures and extort money from them. The BJP ticket aspirant, though having a clean image in the public, is worried that the ill-will which the corporators have been garnering among their constituents could affect his winning prospects.

On the other hand, the victims of BJP corporators have been approaching the sitting MLA Sudheer Reddy for help to ward off the extortion demands, and he has been supporting them. This has put him in an electorally advantageous position.

