Rebel trouble in BRS

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM/HANAMKONDA/NALGONDA/KARIMNAGAR: Two days after Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced the list of BRS candidates for the upcoming elections, trouble is brewing in the pink party. Several leaders who were denied the ticket have raised a banner of revolt against the party, forcing its leadership to get into damage control mode. It is now trying to pacify the disgruntled leaders, prominent among them are former minister Thummala Nageswara Rao and sitting MLA from Station Ghanapur, Thatikonda Rajaiah.

With the prospect of losing Thumamla looming large, the BRS leadership is trying to placate him as he is seething after the party denied him the ticket to contest from Palair.On Wednesday, Khammam MP Nama Nageswara Rao was closeted with Thumamla for over an hour at the latter’s residence in Hyderabad where he reasoned with him against taking any extreme decision. Already party leaders Gayatri Ravi and Tata Madhu had tried to assuage Thummala’s ruffled feelings.

After the release of the names of candidates for the 115 Assembly seats, Thummala was shocked to find his name missing as the chief minister renominated sitting MLA Kandala Upener Reddy from Palair. On Tuesday, Thummala was closeted with his party workers in Khammam where they advised him to join the Congress. However, he has yet to make up his mind. Though the party leadership tried to convince him that his exclusion from the list was on account of the policy decision to renominate all the sitting MLAs, it did not cut much ice with him.

Thummala lost the election from Palair in 2018 to Kandala Upender Reddy of Congress, who later joined the BRS. But Thummala was very focused on contesting from Palair in this election. According to sources, the Congress is ready with wide-open arms to welcome Thummala and offer him a Palair ticket, if he decides to join its ranks.

Palla at Rajaiah’s residence

Telangana Rythu Bandhu Samithi president and MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, meanwhile, reached Hanamkonda to meet the Station Ghanapur MLA Thatikonda Rajaiah at his residence. But, Rajaiah was not available at that time he reportedly went to villages in the constituency to distribute the Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF) cheques to the beneficiaries.

As the news of Palla’s visit spread thick and fast, the supporters of the former rushed to Rajaiah’s residence. They wanted to know from Palla “why he has suddenly come to Rajaiah’s residence”. He responded by saying that he had come from Hyderabad on the instructions of the party high command to meet Rajaiah.

Later speaking to the media, Palla said that the CM is aware of Rajaiah’s contribution to the party and “he will be provided a good position in the party”. “The Chief Minister will be meeting Rajaiah within the next two days,” he added.

Former MLA Vemula Veeresham, who was denied the Nakrekal ticket, announced that he was resigned from the BRS. Blaming Energy Minister G Jagdish Reddy for the party preferring sitting MLA Chirumarthi Lingaiah over him, he said that KCR and KTR have been ignoring him for the last four and a half years.

“Many cases have been registered against me. I am a former Naxalite and I work for the poor. I will contest the elections on behalf of a ‘leading’ party. I will surely win the seat,” he said.“People are waiting to teach Jagadish Reddy a befitting lesson as they know that he had done nothing for them. I have never betrayed anyone. I do not know why the minister is against me,” he said.He also dared Lingaiah to come for a public debate on the atrocities the latter committed in the constituency.

To contest as Independent

Councillor from the 8th ward of Nalgonda municipality, Pilli Ramaraju Yadav, who also was denied the BRS ticket, revealed his decision to contest as an Independent candidate from the Nalgonda segment in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Speaking to the media after a meeting he had with around 2,000 supporters, the BRS councillor from the 8th ward of Nalgonda municipality said: “There shouldn’t be any kind of confusion. I remain in the BRS and will be loyal to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. But, I will contest as an Independent.”

“People from all communities, including BCs, SCs, STs and minorities will bless me. I will surely win with their support,” he added.

The BRS leadership gave another opportunity to sitting MLA Kancharla Bhupal Reddy to contest from the segment. Ramaraju Yadav claimed that both Bhupal Reddy as well as Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, who is likely to contest from Nalgonda on a Congress ticket, are not locals. “I belong to a BC community and I am also a local leader. From now on, I will try to highlight these two points during my interactions with the people. I am sure they will support me,” he said.

Meanwhile, former MLC T Santhosh Kumar resigned from the BRS. Speaking to the media at Karimnagar Press Bhavan, he said: “I joined the BRS in 2018 after being invited by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. I worked hard for the party’s victory in the Assembly and municipal elections. But, I received no recognition from KCR,” he said.

Santhosh Kumar said that he would seriously consider contesting as an MLA in Karimnagar in the coming elections with the blessings of the people. He also expressed his readiness to join the Congress if he received an invitation from the grand old party.

Mothkupally to make his move

Irked by the BRS leadership’s decision to allot Alair ticket to sitting MLA G Sunitha, former legislator Motkupalli Narasimhulu is set to hold an athmeeya samavesham with his followers in Yadagirigutta on Thursday to discus his political future. Meanwhile, dissident leaders held a meeting to protest against the party allotting Kodad ticket to sitting MLA Bollam Mallaiah Yadav.

KHAMMAM/HANAMKONDA/NALGONDA/KARIMNAGAR: Two days after Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced the list of BRS candidates for the upcoming elections, trouble is brewing in the pink party. Several leaders who were denied the ticket have raised a banner of revolt against the party, forcing its leadership to get into damage control mode. It is now trying to pacify the disgruntled leaders, prominent among them are former minister Thummala Nageswara Rao and sitting MLA from Station Ghanapur, Thatikonda Rajaiah. With the prospect of losing Thumamla looming large, the BRS leadership is trying to placate him as he is seething after the party denied him the ticket to contest from Palair.On Wednesday, Khammam MP Nama Nageswara Rao was closeted with Thumamla for over an hour at the latter’s residence in Hyderabad where he reasoned with him against taking any extreme decision. Already party leaders Gayatri Ravi and Tata Madhu had tried to assuage Thummala’s ruffled feelings. After the release of the names of candidates for the 115 Assembly seats, Thummala was shocked to find his name missing as the chief minister renominated sitting MLA Kandala Upener Reddy from Palair. On Tuesday, Thummala was closeted with his party workers in Khammam where they advised him to join the Congress. However, he has yet to make up his mind. Though the party leadership tried to convince him that his exclusion from the list was on account of the policy decision to renominate all the sitting MLAs, it did not cut much ice with him.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Thummala lost the election from Palair in 2018 to Kandala Upender Reddy of Congress, who later joined the BRS. But Thummala was very focused on contesting from Palair in this election. According to sources, the Congress is ready with wide-open arms to welcome Thummala and offer him a Palair ticket, if he decides to join its ranks. Palla at Rajaiah’s residence Telangana Rythu Bandhu Samithi president and MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, meanwhile, reached Hanamkonda to meet the Station Ghanapur MLA Thatikonda Rajaiah at his residence. But, Rajaiah was not available at that time he reportedly went to villages in the constituency to distribute the Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF) cheques to the beneficiaries. As the news of Palla’s visit spread thick and fast, the supporters of the former rushed to Rajaiah’s residence. They wanted to know from Palla “why he has suddenly come to Rajaiah’s residence”. He responded by saying that he had come from Hyderabad on the instructions of the party high command to meet Rajaiah. Later speaking to the media, Palla said that the CM is aware of Rajaiah’s contribution to the party and “he will be provided a good position in the party”. “The Chief Minister will be meeting Rajaiah within the next two days,” he added. Former MLA Vemula Veeresham, who was denied the Nakrekal ticket, announced that he was resigned from the BRS. Blaming Energy Minister G Jagdish Reddy for the party preferring sitting MLA Chirumarthi Lingaiah over him, he said that KCR and KTR have been ignoring him for the last four and a half years. “Many cases have been registered against me. I am a former Naxalite and I work for the poor. I will contest the elections on behalf of a ‘leading’ party. I will surely win the seat,” he said.“People are waiting to teach Jagadish Reddy a befitting lesson as they know that he had done nothing for them. I have never betrayed anyone. I do not know why the minister is against me,” he said.He also dared Lingaiah to come for a public debate on the atrocities the latter committed in the constituency. To contest as Independent Councillor from the 8th ward of Nalgonda municipality, Pilli Ramaraju Yadav, who also was denied the BRS ticket, revealed his decision to contest as an Independent candidate from the Nalgonda segment in the upcoming Assembly elections. Speaking to the media after a meeting he had with around 2,000 supporters, the BRS councillor from the 8th ward of Nalgonda municipality said: “There shouldn’t be any kind of confusion. I remain in the BRS and will be loyal to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. But, I will contest as an Independent.” “People from all communities, including BCs, SCs, STs and minorities will bless me. I will surely win with their support,” he added. The BRS leadership gave another opportunity to sitting MLA Kancharla Bhupal Reddy to contest from the segment. Ramaraju Yadav claimed that both Bhupal Reddy as well as Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, who is likely to contest from Nalgonda on a Congress ticket, are not locals. “I belong to a BC community and I am also a local leader. From now on, I will try to highlight these two points during my interactions with the people. I am sure they will support me,” he said. Meanwhile, former MLC T Santhosh Kumar resigned from the BRS. Speaking to the media at Karimnagar Press Bhavan, he said: “I joined the BRS in 2018 after being invited by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. I worked hard for the party’s victory in the Assembly and municipal elections. But, I received no recognition from KCR,” he said. Santhosh Kumar said that he would seriously consider contesting as an MLA in Karimnagar in the coming elections with the blessings of the people. He also expressed his readiness to join the Congress if he received an invitation from the grand old party. Mothkupally to make his move Irked by the BRS leadership’s decision to allot Alair ticket to sitting MLA G Sunitha, former legislator Motkupalli Narasimhulu is set to hold an athmeeya samavesham with his followers in Yadagirigutta on Thursday to discus his political future. Meanwhile, dissident leaders held a meeting to protest against the party allotting Kodad ticket to sitting MLA Bollam Mallaiah Yadav.