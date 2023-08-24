Telangana High Court suspends judge for FIR on CEC

TG Naidu By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday suspended K Jaya Kumar, the special judge responsible for overseeing criminal cases involving MPs and MLAs within the state, days after he directed the Mahbubnagar police to initiate a criminal case against Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, and the then Chief Electoral Officer Sanjiv Kumar, along with several other officials.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) formally raised a complaint against the judge before the high court on administrative grounds. After reviewing the matter, the high court reached a preliminary conclusion that the special judge had overstepped his authority.

On July 31, Jaya Kumar had directed the Mahbubnagar police to initiate legal proceedings against the officials as well as V Srinivas Goud over purported manipulation of the minister’s election affidavit after submission. The same day, the HC issued an order stating that rectifying an affidavit during the nomination period was permissible. However, on August 12, Jaya Kumar issued another order cautioning the police of contempt if they failed to register the case as instructed before 4 PM on that date.

