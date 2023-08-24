Voting for Congress will be a disaster, claims KCR

By Express News Service

MEDAK: Blowing the poll bugle from Medak, BRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday launched a no-holds-barred attack on the Congress, accusing it of making empty promises that never come to fruition. Citing neighbouring Karnataka as an example, KCR said that it was the tendency of the Congress to make grand commitments without the intent and ability to fulfil them.

Speaking after inaugurating the new BRS district office, SP office and integrated Collectorate, he told the people that there was every reason to doubt the intentions of the grand old party. “Congress wants to scrap Dharani. Why? Dharani is designed to address farmers’ concerns,” KCR said, urging people to reject the grand old party. “Congress's agenda is against the welfare of the citizens. Its leaders only want to loot and deceive the public,” he said, adding that the main Opposition party failed to deliver on its promises when it ruled undivided Andhra Pradesh, especially when it came to supplying power for agricultural purposes.

Reflecting on the transformation brought about by the formation of Telangana, KCR reminded the gathering of the availability of water and power for farmers.

Modern rice mills promised

Scoffing at the Opposition parties’ plea for a chance at governance, he recalled the Congress 50-year rule which he said was signified by the restricted allocation of Singur project water to Hyderabad and the lack of irrigation support for farmers. “Now, you have irrigation water, 24-hour power, Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima for farmers.

He promised to implement insurance schemes, including Rythu Bima which ensures compensation within 15 days of a farmer’s unfortunate demise, for farmers and direct deposit of Rythu Bandhu funds into farmers’ accounts, a feat he said was made possible by the Dharani portal. KCR also promised modern rice mills, the establishment of an RDO office in Ramayampeta, and the development of infrastructure including a ring road for Medak. The chief minister also allocated funds for various municipalities and districts.

He cautioned the people that if the Congress were to come to power, it would scrap Dharani which would leave property owners at the mercy of officials. Earlier, KCR was accorded a grand welcome to Medak by BRS leaders and cadre. Ministers T Harish Rao, Md Mahmood Ali and Vemula Prashant Reddy, MP BB Patil, MLAs Padma Devender Reddy and Bhupal Reddy and others were present.

MEDAK: Blowing the poll bugle from Medak, BRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday launched a no-holds-barred attack on the Congress, accusing it of making empty promises that never come to fruition. Citing neighbouring Karnataka as an example, KCR said that it was the tendency of the Congress to make grand commitments without the intent and ability to fulfil them. Speaking after inaugurating the new BRS district office, SP office and integrated Collectorate, he told the people that there was every reason to doubt the intentions of the grand old party. “Congress wants to scrap Dharani. Why? Dharani is designed to address farmers’ concerns,” KCR said, urging people to reject the grand old party. “Congress's agenda is against the welfare of the citizens. Its leaders only want to loot and deceive the public,” he said, adding that the main Opposition party failed to deliver on its promises when it ruled undivided Andhra Pradesh, especially when it came to supplying power for agricultural purposes. Reflecting on the transformation brought about by the formation of Telangana, KCR reminded the gathering of the availability of water and power for farmers. Modern rice mills promisedgoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Scoffing at the Opposition parties’ plea for a chance at governance, he recalled the Congress 50-year rule which he said was signified by the restricted allocation of Singur project water to Hyderabad and the lack of irrigation support for farmers. “Now, you have irrigation water, 24-hour power, Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima for farmers. He promised to implement insurance schemes, including Rythu Bima which ensures compensation within 15 days of a farmer’s unfortunate demise, for farmers and direct deposit of Rythu Bandhu funds into farmers’ accounts, a feat he said was made possible by the Dharani portal. KCR also promised modern rice mills, the establishment of an RDO office in Ramayampeta, and the development of infrastructure including a ring road for Medak. The chief minister also allocated funds for various municipalities and districts. He cautioned the people that if the Congress were to come to power, it would scrap Dharani which would leave property owners at the mercy of officials. Earlier, KCR was accorded a grand welcome to Medak by BRS leaders and cadre. Ministers T Harish Rao, Md Mahmood Ali and Vemula Prashant Reddy, MP BB Patil, MLAs Padma Devender Reddy and Bhupal Reddy and others were present.