Amit Shah to visit Khammam on August 27

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be attending the “Rythu Gosa - BJP Barosa” (Farmers struggles and BJP assurance) programme to be held in Khammam on August 27. BJP State President and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy revealed this during a media briefing on Thursday evening. The State unit of the BJP has been planning to hold a public meeting at Khammam by inviting Amit Shah. However, it was postponed on multiple occasions due to various reasons.

“Amit Shah will give a conspicuous message as to what the BJP will do farmers after coming to power, and how the BRS-led State government deceived farmers on various fronts,” Kishan Reddy said. He said that Amit Shah would arrive in Vijayawada from Delhi and from there he would fly to Bhadrachalam to offer special prayers before finally reaching the meeting venue in Khammam. The BJP is hoping to kick-start its poll campaign with Amit Shah’s visit.

Launching a scathing attack against the chief minister, Kishan Reddy said that the State government has not been implementing crop insurance schemes, and not procuring agricultural produce on time. “Rythu Bandhu is not a universal solution for all the problems. None of the farmers are happy in the KCR regime,” he said.

