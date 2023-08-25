BRS MLA’s attempt to meet disgruntled leaders rebuffed

By Express News Service

SURYAPET: A day after Kodad ticket aspirant V Chander Rao and his supporters gave an ultimatum to the BRS leadership to change its decision to nominate sitting MLA Bollam Mallaiah Yadav from the constituency, the latter tried to meet the former at his residence here on Thursday.

Under instructions from the party’s leadership, Mallaiah Yadav arrived at Chander Rao’s house in an attempt to pacify him. But the legislator left the place after a 30-minute wait as Chander Rao refused to meet him.

Two days after Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced the list of candidates for the elections, hundreds of BRS activists and sarpanches of various mandals met under the leadership of former MLA Chander Rao and former constituency in-charge K Shasidhar Reddy on Wednesday, during which they demanded the leadership change its decision and also threatened to resign en masse if it refuses to consider their demand.

It may be mentioned here that Mallaiah Yadav joined the TRS (now BRS) from TDP ahead of the 2018 Assembly elections and he was subsequently allotted the Kodad ticket. Several leaders opposed the move as the party ignored K Shashidhar Reddy, who participated in the statehood movement.

They were also not happy with the party’s decision to give a ticket to Mallaiah, who was “against the formation of separate Telangana State’. The CM pacified them by promising an MLC post to Shasidhar Reddy, following which the latter and other leaders, including Chander Rao and Panduranga Rao, worked hard to ensure Mallaiah Yadav’s victory. However, the CM did not fulfil the promise given to Shashidhar Reddy.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Chander Rao said: “Mallaiah Yadav started ignoring senior leaders after winning the election. He used to say that he won on his own strength and not because of my support. Then why did come to my house today.”

Give ticket to Motkupalli, say supporters

The supporters of former minister Motkupalli Narasimhulu on Thursday appealed to BRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to allot a ticket to him in any constituency in the erstwhile Nalgonda district or anywhere else in the State. Motkupalli was aspiring for Alair's ticket. But the party allotted it to sitting MLA G Sunita Mahender Reddy. Motkupalli’s supporters who met in Yadagirigutta passed a resolution to demand a ticket for their leader and sent a request to the CM.

SURYAPET: A day after Kodad ticket aspirant V Chander Rao and his supporters gave an ultimatum to the BRS leadership to change its decision to nominate sitting MLA Bollam Mallaiah Yadav from the constituency, the latter tried to meet the former at his residence here on Thursday. Under instructions from the party’s leadership, Mallaiah Yadav arrived at Chander Rao’s house in an attempt to pacify him. But the legislator left the place after a 30-minute wait as Chander Rao refused to meet him. Two days after Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced the list of candidates for the elections, hundreds of BRS activists and sarpanches of various mandals met under the leadership of former MLA Chander Rao and former constituency in-charge K Shasidhar Reddy on Wednesday, during which they demanded the leadership change its decision and also threatened to resign en masse if it refuses to consider their demand.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); It may be mentioned here that Mallaiah Yadav joined the TRS (now BRS) from TDP ahead of the 2018 Assembly elections and he was subsequently allotted the Kodad ticket. Several leaders opposed the move as the party ignored K Shashidhar Reddy, who participated in the statehood movement. They were also not happy with the party’s decision to give a ticket to Mallaiah, who was “against the formation of separate Telangana State’. The CM pacified them by promising an MLC post to Shasidhar Reddy, following which the latter and other leaders, including Chander Rao and Panduranga Rao, worked hard to ensure Mallaiah Yadav’s victory. However, the CM did not fulfil the promise given to Shashidhar Reddy. Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Chander Rao said: “Mallaiah Yadav started ignoring senior leaders after winning the election. He used to say that he won on his own strength and not because of my support. Then why did come to my house today.” Give ticket to Motkupalli, say supporters The supporters of former minister Motkupalli Narasimhulu on Thursday appealed to BRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to allot a ticket to him in any constituency in the erstwhile Nalgonda district or anywhere else in the State. Motkupalli was aspiring for Alair's ticket. But the party allotted it to sitting MLA G Sunita Mahender Reddy. Motkupalli’s supporters who met in Yadagirigutta passed a resolution to demand a ticket for their leader and sent a request to the CM.