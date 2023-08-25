BRS MLC reaches out to Congress, MP’s kin too in touch

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the BRS declaring its list, a sitting MLC from south Telangana has reached out to the Congress, expressing his intention to contest an Assembly constituency within his district. Well-placed sources in the Congress revealed that the MLC met with TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy in Rangareddy district three days ago. During their three-hour discussion, the MLC expressed his desire to switch parties and join the Congress. He conveyed his wish to contest against the sitting BRS MLA.

The segment was previously represented by a prominent MLA who played a significant role in the AICC office in Delhi. This former MLA is reportedly preparing to contest from the same segment once again. However, party leaders advised the MLC to engage in a discussion with the former MLA to gauge his opinion before finalising any decision.

Meanwhile, discussions among party insiders indicate that if the former MLA agrees to the MLC joining the Congress, he might consider shifting to the neighbouring Assembly segment. Following the discussions, a senior Congress leader stated that the MLC’s potential shift to the Congress could have a substantial impact, posing both advantages and challenges to the ruling party. The leader acknowledged the MLC’s well-established contacts and network in various segments. A final decision on the MLC’s proposal is expected to be made by the party’s senior leadership.

In a parallel development, an MP from South Telangana and his kin have been involved in discussions concerning the choice of an Assembly seat within his Lok Sabha constituency. Last month, the MP and his relatives held talks with AICC leaders in Delhi. Although they were poised to announce a decision, the BRS party’s leadership intervened, cautioning against any move towards the Congress.

The MP, upset with his relatives for planning to shift to the Congress without informing him, urged the relative to maintain silence and refrain from making any moves. Interestingly, after the BRS candidate list was announced, the MP’s kin resumed discussions with key Congress leaders regarding the possibility of joining the Congress and securing an Assembly ticket. This development has sparked intrigue within both BRS and Congress circles.

