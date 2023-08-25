Congress veterans on the edge over influx of parachute leaders

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the BRS announcing its list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections, the Congress is experiencing a surge in leaders joining its ranks across various segments. This influx of new leaders is bolstering the party’s grassroots cadre, but on the flip side, it is causing unease among long-standing leaders who have been toiling on the ground, particularly in areas where the party’s position is vulnerable.

The leaders joining the Congress are doing so without any explicit promises or guarantees about ticket allocation, but based on survey reports that are favourable towards the grand old party. Many of these leaders, including former MLAs who contested under other party banners, are optimistic that their past record in their respective Assembly segments, and favourable marks in Congress surveys, will secure them party tickets.

This is leaving existing leaders in the party on tenterhooks. They had been preparing to contest the Assembly polls but are now concerned by the influx of leaders “parachuting” into the party just ahead of the elections.

The segments which are witnessing this upheaval include Balkonda, Armoor, Zaheerabad, Karimnagar, Nakrekal, Devarakadra, Makthal, Mahbubnagar, Khammam, Kothagudem, Sathupalli, Aswaraopet, Wyra, Nizamabad, Nagarkurnool, Gadwal, Wardhannapet, and several others.

The surge in new leaders could create problems for the party leadership, as the number of aspirants is increasing, and those who don’t secure a Congress B-form might consider running as Independents or seek affiliation with other parties, thus splitting the votes.

In light of this situation, party veterans have appealed to the high command and State leadership to engage with local leaders and aspirants. They are stressing on the importance of united efforts to secure power and assure aspirants of accommodating them in the Congress government.

