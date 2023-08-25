Home States Telangana

Dalits, Adivasis faced most injustice in KCR rule: Revanth

Revanth found fault with KCR for not naming a single leader from the Mudiraj community in the list of BRS candidates.

Published: 25th August 2023 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2023 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alleging that Dalits and Adivasis have faced more injustice than any other community under the rule of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Thursday said that the Congress would have given Telangana State by incarcerating the latter if it had foreseen a situation where members of the two communities were tied to trees and beaten up.

Addressing a series of meetings during his whirlwind tour of Kodangal, Tandur, Vikarabad, Parigi and Chevella Assembly constituencies as part of preparations for the SC/ST Declaration public meeting, Revanth said: “BCs account for 50 per cent of the population but only three BCs were made ministers. In contrast, while the Velama community is just 0.5 per cent of the population, four members of the community were inducted into the Cabinet. Not even a single Madiga leader was made a minister. There is absolutely no social justice in Telangana.”

Indirectly referring to MLC Patnam Mahender Reddy being inducted into the Cabinet, the TPCC chief said that the CM didn’t even give an appointment to the MLC, but made him the minister when he showed interest in joining the Congress.

Revanth also found fault with KCR for not naming a single leader from the Mudiraj community in the list of BRS candidates. “Why should people from Mudiraj and Madiga communities vote for BRS when there is no representation from their communities in the Cabinet?” he asked.“CM wants our children to rear cattle and his son to rule,” Revanth said.

Jaipal joins Congress

Kotha Jaipal Reddy, a prominent leader from Karimnagar Assembly constituency, joined Congress in the presence of Revanth Reddy at Gandhi Bhavan, giving the grand old party a boost in the region.

