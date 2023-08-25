KCR betrayed us, says CPI State secretary

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After declaring to sever ties with ruling BRS, CPI State Secretary Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao on Thursday said that they would play the role of Vibhishana, the brother of demon king Ravanasura in epic Ramayana, in warning BRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. He reiterated that the BRS supremo had made an "unpardonable mistake by betraying" them. Addressing a press conference, Sambasiva Rao said that their district secretaries questioned them as to "why the party believed KCR, despite knowing him". He said that they had to believe KCR was in the best interest of the party. He also said that their district secretaries are proposing to field candidates in the ensuing elections, but the party has yet to make a decision. He said that CPI has over 10,000 votes each in about 30 Assembly constituencies in the State.