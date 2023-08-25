Multiple aspirants for Congress ticket in Karimnagar

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Social activist and former BJP leader Kotha Jaipal Reddy joined the Congress in Hyderabad on Thursday. He is believed to have expressed his desire to contest from Karimnagar constituency in the upcoming polls.

Meanwhile, BRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s niece Regulapati Ramya Rao also met TPCC State in-charge Manikrao Thakre and submitted an application, seeking the party’s nod to contest from Karimnagar. Former minister M Satyanarayana Rao’s grandson M Rohit Rao is also in the race for the Karimnagar Congress ticket.

Speaking to TNIE, Karimnagar DCC chief Kavvampalli Satyanarayana said: “There are multiple aspirants for the Congress ticket in Karimnagar. The party has so far received eight applications. More candidates are likely to apply before the deadline ends on Friday.”

One of the aspirants, meanwhile, alleged that some leaders who are not members of the party have also applied for the ticket. “The leadership should consider the candidature of those who worked for the party for years, and not of parachute leaders,” he said.

