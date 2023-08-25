Patnam takes oath as minister

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BRS MLC Patnam Mahender Reddy was sworn in as a minister in the K Chandrasekhar Rao Cabinet in a simple function at the Raj Bhavan on Thursday. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administered the oath of office and secrecy. Mahender Reddy took the oath in Telugu and in the name of God. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and several ministers were present.

Later, the chief minister had a brief meeting with the Governor. However, it was not known whether the chief minister discussed the pending Bills, especially the TS RTC Bill, with the Governor. On Wednesday, the chief minister had assured in Medak that he would discuss with the Governor the pending RTC Bill, which intends to merge TS RTC employees with the State government.

HYDERABAD: BRS MLC Patnam Mahender Reddy was sworn in as a minister in the K Chandrasekhar Rao Cabinet in a simple function at the Raj Bhavan on Thursday. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administered the oath of office and secrecy. Mahender Reddy took the oath in Telugu and in the name of God. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and several ministers were present. Later, the chief minister had a brief meeting with the Governor. However, it was not known whether the chief minister discussed the pending Bills, especially the TS RTC Bill, with the Governor. On Wednesday, the chief minister had assured in Medak that he would discuss with the Governor the pending RTC Bill, which intends to merge TS RTC employees with the State government.