Revanth files for Kodangal ticket as KCR makes his move

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the Assembly elections near, the pieces on the political chessboard that Telangana has now become were moved ever so skillfully on Thursday, adding more intrigue to the game. The day saw Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief A Revanth Reddy officially submitting his application at the Gandhi Bhavan for the Kodangal Assembly ticket.

Kodangal is the constituency where Revanth Reddy faced defeat in the 2018 Assembly election at the hands of BRS candidate Patnam Narender Reddy. More by design than coincidence, the day also saw Patnam Narender Reddy’s brother and MLC Patnam Mahender Reddy taking oath as a member of the K Chandrasekhar Rao Cabinet.

In the 2018 elections, the BRS (then TRS) was resolute and successful in ensuring the defeat of Revanth Reddy from Kodangal. Not only had the BRS supremo ensured that Revanth was defeated, he had in fact contained the Congress leader to the limits of the Assembly constituency by keeping him from campaigning for others.

That was in 2018. Over the past five years, Mahender Reddy had expressed his dissatisfaction with the BRS leadership, particularly for welcoming Tandur MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy from the Congress to the BRS. Rohith Reddy had defeated Mahender Reddy from Tandur. Mahender Reddy was made an MLC, and this mollified him to a certain extent.

However, after he was excluded from the list of candidates announced by KCR, rumours started doing rounds that Mahender Reddy was considering joining Congress. In the midst of this came reports that KCR has decided to include him in his Cabinet. By making Mahender Reddy a minister, KCR has not only ensured that the former does not cross over to the Congress, but has also tried to repeat his strategy of containing Revanth to Kodangal.

However, this time around, the strategy may not be as successful, considering the fact that five-time MLA Gurunath Reddy has joined the Congress camp. In the previous Assembly elections, Gurunath Reddy had been in the BRS and played a pivotal role in the victory of Patnam Narender Reddy over Revanth.

Many believe that Gurunath Reddy can negate Mahender Reddy as he has a strong network and commands the respect of prominent figures. Adding to the intrigue, Mahender Reddy will visit Kodangal on Friday along with his Cabinet colleague V Srinivas Goud and MLA Patnam Narender Reddy.

