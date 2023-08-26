Home States Telangana

Ambulance out of fuel, tribal gives birth on roadside in Telangana

The doctors at the Khanapur hospital said that both the mother and child were safe and there was no cause for concern.

Published: 26th August 2023

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: A woman gave birth to a baby boy on the road at Paspula village of Pembi mandal in Nirmal district on Thursday night as the ambulance which was summoned to take her to the Khanapur hospital could not reach the spot as it was “out of fuel”.

Kumra Gangamani, a native of Tulsipet village in Pembi mandal, began experiencing labour pains on Thursday and her family decided to shift her to the Khanapur hospital.

They carried her on a bullock cart across a local river and waited for the ambulance at Paspula. As the arrival of the ambulance was being delayed, they called the driver only to be told that he had no diesel in the vehicle. They transferred Rs 500 to his account and asked him to rush.

Meanwhile, Gangamani went into labour and delivered a male child on the road itself. After two hours, the driver reached Paspula village, and only then could her family members take her to Khanapur. 

The doctors at the hospital said that both the mother and child were safe and there was no cause for concern. Meanwhile, Gangamani’s family said that had the ambulance reached in time, she would have been spared of the harrowing experience.

BABY BORN A MONTH PREMATURELY, SAYS DMHO

Nirmal DMHO Dr Ch Dhan Raj said that Ganamani’s due date was September 28 but she delivered the baby a month prematurely. “Our ASHA worker visited her last week and asked her to visit the hospital for a checkup but she didn’t. We were to visit her on Friday but she developed labour pains on Thursday itself,” he said.

