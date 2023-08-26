Home States Telangana

BRS dissidents from Kodad reach Hyderabad to meet CM

Published: 26th August 2023

Kodad MLA Bollam Mallaiah Yadav.

By Express News Service

SURYAPET: Dissident leaders from the Kodad constituency reached Hyderabad on Friday to meet Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to ask him to replace the candidature of sitting MLA Mallaiah Yadav.

On the directions of the party, Mallaiah Yadav had visited the residence of former MLA Chander Rao on Thursday but the latter did not meet him. The MLA tried to meet dissident leader Shashidhar Reddy on Friday but he was not available. 

However, Chander Rao, Shashidhar Reddy and leaders from neighbouring mandals reached Hyderabad to meet KCR, demanding a change of candidate. They said that if the candidate is not changed, they would resign en masse from the party. Mallaiah Yadav, who secured victory in the 2018 elections with the backing of senior leaders, including former MLA Chander Rao and former constituency in-charge Shashidar Reddy, is being accused of disregarding senior leaders in the party.

His detractors also accuse him of filing legal cases against party members who did not agree with him. He is also accused of paying attention to only some areas in the constituency while ignoring most of the segment. Shashidar Reddy told TNIE that there is strong anti-incumbency against Mallaiah Yadav. Chander Rao said that he was keen to contest from Kodad.

