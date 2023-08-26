BRS government 50 per cent commission sarkar, says Uttam 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Backing his allegations of corruption in the Dalit Bandhu scheme with testimonies, Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Friday accused BRS leaders of taking a 50 per cent commission from the beneficiaries. He alleged that the testimonies he presented were a sample of corruption in the flagship scheme of the BRS government.

“In Gudibanda of Kodad Assembly constituency, the beneficiaries were given eight buffaloes each, of which BRS leaders took away four. This is on top of their taking an initial bribe of Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh from each beneficiary. The BRS leaders also swindled money meant for cattle fodder. Despite bringing the matter to the notice of the district collector, no cases were booked, and nothing much happened,” Uttam said.

He was addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan after submitting applications for Kodad and Huzurnagar Assembly constituencies on behalf of his wife and himself. G Siddaiah, one of the Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries and a native of Gudibanda village, alleged that the BRS leaders made him sign two blank nonjudicial stamp papers of Rs 100 value as well as promissory notes before sanctioning the amounts. Siddaiah was not the only one who levelled allegations of 50 per cent commission.

Uttam alleged that the State government was No. 1 in per capita consumption of liquor, corruption, and failed promises. He criticised Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for not giving a place for Madigas in the Cabinet while claiming to make a Dalit the CM.

The Nalgonda MP predicted that voting would take place on November 30, and the Congress would form the government with a comfortable majority.

Ex-MP Ponnam applies for Husnabad ticket

Senior Congress leader and former Karimnagar MP Ponnam Prabhakar has finally made up his mind to contest in the Assembly elections. In the last few months, he has been staging protests against the government while also conducting the Congress programmes, indicating that he was interested in contesting from the Karimnagar Lok Sabha segment. However, he seemed to have changed his plans at the last minute and submitted his application to the Congress leadership on Friday, seeking its nod to contest from Husnabad Assembly in the upcoming polls.

Dharani is an ATM for KCR: Revanth

TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Friday alleged that after the Kaleshwaram and Palamuru Rangareddy irrigation projects, the Dharani portal has turned out to be an ATM for Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. He reiterated that the Congress would scrap the Dharani portal after coming to power. Revanth was speaking at his residence here after inducting several leaders from Mahbubnagar district into the Congress fold. “KCR has taken away thousands of acres of lands of Dalit and Adivasis. KCR himself became a ‘dalal’, overtaking the work of thousands of VROs, and swindling valuable lands using collectors. Through Dharani, KCR is monitoring the hundreds of crores and hundreds of acres of lands he has amassed,” Revanth alleged. He dared BRS leaders to an open debate in all the 12,000 villages on the Dharani portal across the State.

