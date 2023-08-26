Disgruntled Thummala holds huge rally without BRS flags

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: In a show of strength, former minister Thummala Nageswara Rao, who was denied the BRS ticket for the upcoming elections, conducted a massive rally from Nayakangudem to Khammam town on Friday. Thousands of his followers from across the erstwhile Khammam district participated in the rally, which was held without BRS flags and other paraphernalia of the pink party.

Thummala, who was expecting Palair ticket, said that he will surely contest the upcoming election for the sake of the people.“I am indebted to the people of the erstwhile Khammam district as they gave me many opportunities to serve them. I want to contest elections for people’s sake. I want to bring Godavari water to these two districts (Khammam and Bhadradri-Kothagudem) and wash people’s feet,” he said.

“For the last 40 years, I have been working for the development of this region. I served as an MLA and as a minister in three governments, during which I did my best for the development of the two districts,” he added.

“Some leaders may be feeling sad over my name not included in the list of candidates. All I want to tell them is let’s not blame anyone for this. I have seen many ups and downs in my political journey. But, I never bowed my head in front of anyone,” he said.

EX-BRS MLA ARAVIND REDDY CONTEMPLATES FUTURE

Former BRS MLA G Aravind Reddy from Mancherial district held a meeting with his followers on Friday to discuss his future plans. Aravind, who participated in the Telangana movement, contested unsuccessfully from the Mancherial constituency in the 2014 elections as a Congress candidate. Ahead of the 2018 polls, he joined the BRS and supported its N Divakar Rao, who went on to win the seat. Aravind was expecting an MLC post, which the pink party denied him.

KHAMMAM: In a show of strength, former minister Thummala Nageswara Rao, who was denied the BRS ticket for the upcoming elections, conducted a massive rally from Nayakangudem to Khammam town on Friday. Thousands of his followers from across the erstwhile Khammam district participated in the rally, which was held without BRS flags and other paraphernalia of the pink party. Thummala, who was expecting Palair ticket, said that he will surely contest the upcoming election for the sake of the people.“I am indebted to the people of the erstwhile Khammam district as they gave me many opportunities to serve them. I want to contest elections for people’s sake. I want to bring Godavari water to these two districts (Khammam and Bhadradri-Kothagudem) and wash people’s feet,” he said. “For the last 40 years, I have been working for the development of this region. I served as an MLA and as a minister in three governments, during which I did my best for the development of the two districts,” he added. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Some leaders may be feeling sad over my name not included in the list of candidates. All I want to tell them is let’s not blame anyone for this. I have seen many ups and downs in my political journey. But, I never bowed my head in front of anyone,” he said. EX-BRS MLA ARAVIND REDDY CONTEMPLATES FUTURE Former BRS MLA G Aravind Reddy from Mancherial district held a meeting with his followers on Friday to discuss his future plans. Aravind, who participated in the Telangana movement, contested unsuccessfully from the Mancherial constituency in the 2014 elections as a Congress candidate. Ahead of the 2018 polls, he joined the BRS and supported its N Divakar Rao, who went on to win the seat. Aravind was expecting an MLC post, which the pink party denied him.