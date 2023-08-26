Earthquake of 3.6 magnitude hits Warangal

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: The National Centre for Seismology informed that an earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale hit Warangal district on Friday morning. A tweet posted on X (formerly Twitter) by the NCS said that the earthquake was recorded at a depth of 30 km, 127 km East of Warangal.

According to Warangal district administration officials, no information has been received so far about damage to property or loss of life due to the earthquake.

Tremors felt in Khammam

Mild tremors were reported in Manugur town in the early hours of Friday. This is the second time mild tremors were recorded in the town a few days ago, however, officials have not confirmed it.

An official said that a mild earthquake was recorded at a magnitude of 3.6 on the Richter scale at 4.43 AM on Friday.

Residents of Manugur witnessed their houses tremble and ran out, fearing building collapse. Fortunately, nobody was injured and no property loss was reported in Khammam when the earthquake struck.

