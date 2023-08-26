It’s all in the family in Telangana Congress

B Kartheek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Unmindful of the barbs by rivals of “dynasty politics”, family members of several senior Congress leaders have submitted applications seeking tickets to contest the upcoming Assembly elections. This trend has become all too familiar in the party every time elections are held, with prominent leaders vying for tickets on behalf of their relatives. Interestingly, in some cases this time, leaders and their progeny are vying for the ticket from the same constituency.

Senior leaders seeking tickets for their family members this time include veteran leader K Jana Reddy, former TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy, CWC permanent invitee C Damodar Raja Narasimha, MLA Dansari Anasuya, former MP Anjan Kumar Yadav and R Ramya Rao.

Jana Reddy’s sons—Raghuveer Reddy and Jaiveer Reddy —have submitted applications for Miryalaguda and Nagarjunasagar Assembly tickets respectively. “The high command will decide who contests the elections, we are just submitting applications,” Jaiveer Reddy told TNIE at the Gandhi Bhavan.

Jana Reddy and his colleagues V Hanumantha Rao, Nagam Janardhan Reddy, Renuka Choudury and Konda Murali did not submit applications.

Uttam and his wife Padmavathi Reddy applied for the Huzurnagar and Kodad Assembly constituencies respectively. Raja Narasimha and his daughter Trisha submitted applications for the Andole constituency.

MLA Dansari Anasuya filed an application for her seat in Mulugu while her son Suryam applied for Pinapaka.

Anjan Kumar Yadav and his son Anil Kumar Yadav are both seeking to contest for the Musheerabad Assembly constituency. Likewise, senior leader R Ramya Rao and her son Ritesh submitted applications for the Karimnagar Assembly ticket.

Madhu Yaskhi springs a surprise

It is learnt that Janardhan Reddy and Konda Surekha are trying to get tickets for their progeny. However, it remains to be seen how the Congress high command responds to these applications in the backdrop of its commitment to make inroads in the State.

Former MP and TPCC campaign committee chairman Madhu Yaskhi Goud submitted an application seeking to contest from the LB Nagar Assembly constituency. Madhu Yaskhi had earlier served as an MP from Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency two times, from 2004 to 2014, and lost the next two elections.

CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka submitted an application for his Madhira Assembly constituency.

Kharge to release Congress's SC, ST declaration today

AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge will be releasing the SC/ST Declaration of the Telangana Congress at a public meeting to be held at Chevella on Saturday. Party leaders have made elaborate arrangements for the public meeting.

