Kavitha dares Congress, BJP to declare CM candidates

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Describing Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao as an exemplary and peerless leader in the State, BRS MLC K Kavitha on Friday dared the Congress and BJP to declare their CM candidates before seeking the people’s mandate in the upcoming Assembly elections.

She started her election campaign in Armoor constituency. Kavitha, along with Armoor MLA A Jeevan Reddy, reached Perkit. Later, they participated in the Praja Ashirwada Rally in Ankapur village.

Addressing the party workers, Kavitha said that the chief minister launched several development works and welfare programmes and transformed Telangana into a model State in the country.

“The Congress leaders, on the other hand, are asking why the farmers should be given 24x7 power supply.

They say a three-hour power supply is sufficient for the agricultural sector. The BJP also has different views on development programmes. It is now up to the people to decide if they want to support these parties or KCR’s BRS in the upcoming elections,” she said.

Speaking about Jeevan Reddy, who will be seeking re-election from Armoor, she said: “Jeevan Reddy is a faithful member of the BRS. He has done good work in the constituency. People should re-elect him with over 60,000 majority in the upcoming elections.”

