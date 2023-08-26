Home States Telangana

Kavitha dares Congress, BJP to declare CM candidates

Addressing the party workers, Kavitha said that the chief minister launched several development works and welfare programmes and transformed Telangana into a model State in the country. 

Published: 26th August 2023 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2023 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

MLC K Kavitha waves to the crowd as she leaves for Ankapur from Perkit on Friday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Describing Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao as an exemplary and peerless leader in the State, BRS MLC K Kavitha on Friday dared the Congress and BJP to declare their CM candidates before seeking the people’s mandate in the upcoming Assembly elections. 

She started her election campaign in Armoor constituency. Kavitha, along with Armoor MLA A Jeevan Reddy, reached Perkit. Later, they participated in the Praja Ashirwada Rally in Ankapur village. 

Addressing the party workers, Kavitha said that the chief minister launched several development works and welfare programmes and transformed Telangana into a model State in the country. 

“The Congress leaders, on the other hand, are asking why the farmers should be given 24x7 power supply.

They say a three-hour power supply is sufficient for the agricultural sector. The BJP also has different views on development programmes. It is now up to the people to decide if they want to support these parties or KCR’s BRS in the upcoming elections,” she said. 

Speaking about Jeevan Reddy, who will be seeking re-election from Armoor, she said: “Jeevan Reddy is a faithful member of the BRS. He has done good work in the constituency. People should re-elect him with over 60,000 majority in the upcoming elections.”   

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
congressBJPBRS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp