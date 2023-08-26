Home States Telangana

LV Prasad institute to raise awareness on eye donation

The collection of corneas at LVPEI occurs through voluntary contributions from families of the deceased, partner centres, and the Hospital-based Cornea Retrieval Program.

Published: 26th August 2023 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2023 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To mark the 38th Eye Donation Fortnight, the LV Prasad Eye Institute has scheduled a series of events from August 25 to September 8. These activities aim to raise public awareness regarding the significance of eye donation and encourage individuals to commit to donating their eyes after their demise.

Dr Sunita Chaurasia, medical director of The Ramayamma International Eye Bank at LVPEI in Hyderabad, highlighted that corneal transplantation remains the sole recognised remedy for corneal blindness, demanding a substantial number of eye donations. Yet, due to a lack of awareness and the prevalence of misconceptions and fears linked with eye donation, these numbers continue to remain relatively low.

The collection of corneas at LVPEI occurs through voluntary contributions from families of the deceased, partner centres, and the Hospital-based Cornea Retrieval Program (HCRP). The success of eye donation hinges on the cooperation of partner hospitals, along with a dedicated team comprising grief counsellors and trained technicians specialising in cornea recovery. Within the HCRP, an eye donation counsellor is stationed at multidisciplinary hospitals, engaging with the families of the deceased to encourage eye donation. 

This counsellor assesses the suitability of the deceased based on medical criteria and motivates the family towards eye donation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Eye donation LV Prasad Eye InstituteHCRPHospital-based Cornea Retrieval Program

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp