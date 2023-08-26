Owaisi pitches for non-BJP, non-Congress third front

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Pitching for a ‘third front’ comprising non-BJP and non-Congress parties, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi made it clear that he would not become part of INDIA while calling it a ‘Bada Chaudhry Club’. He pointed out that the key parties like BRS, BSP and other regional outfits in several States including Assam and Rajasthan were not part of either NDA or INDIA.

Owaisi, a participant in the inauguration of a mosque in the State secretariat complex, lauded the BRS government for fostering unity and tranquillity across various sections of society, particularly at a time when divisive forces were attempting to stoke communal tensions in the country.

He said that even as places of worship faced destruction in some parts of the country, Chief Minister KCR ensured the construction of a church, a temple, and a mosque, razed during the reconstruction of the State Secretariat.

