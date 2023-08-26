‘Rebel’ leaders of BRS busy charting own course

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced BRS candidates for 115 of 119 Assembly constituencies, those who could not get tickets are busy charting their own course. For instance, former minister from Khammam Thummala Nageswara Rao and former MLA from Nakrekal Vemula Veeresham, and several others are contemplating whether they should bid goodbye to the BRS and look for greener pastures in other parties.

Meanwhile, Malkajgiri BRS MLA Mynampally Hanumantha Rao, who made caustic remarks against Finance Minister T Harish Rao, has remained adamant even though party working president KT Rama Rao and BRS MLC Kavitha advised him to tender an apology.

On the other hand, Mynampally called a meeting of corporators, former corporators, and senior leaders at his residence on Saturday where he would discuss his future course of action with them. If the party fires him, he might join the Congress. The grand old party is ready to nominate him from Malkajgiri if he decides to cross the Rubicon.

Thummala Nageswara Rao, meanwhile, visited Khammam where he was received by a huge crowd of supporters. He announced that he would fight the election from Palair, come what may. As he is a powerful Kamma leader wielding influence on other castes as well in Khammam district, the Congress may not find it difficult to nominate him from Palair against sitting BRS MLA Kandala Upender Reddy.

In Khammam, the Congress already has a candidate in former MP Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and if Thummala joins it, the grand old party might have an advantage over the ruling party in other segments as well.

In Nakrekal in Nalgonda district, former MLA Vemula Veeresham is likely to join the Congress. He has already announced his resignation from the BRS after the Nakrekal seat was allotted to sitting MLA Chirumarthi Lingaiah, who joined the BRS after his election on a Congress ticket in the 2018 polls.

