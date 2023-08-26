Sustainable development is future of cement industry: Experts

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The National Council for Cement and Building Materials (NCB) and the Indian Institute of Technology - Hyderabad jointly organised a national conference on strategic solutions and opportunities for the cement industry in the city.

Krishna Aditya Sriramsetti, member secretary of Telangana State Pollution Control Board, appreciated NCB and IIT for organising the conference and sought to implement all the suggestions and innovative ideas that will be deliberated during the course of the conference.

Dr L P Singh, director general of NCB, said that sustainable development is the collective effort by the industry, research organisations and government.

Everyone has to own the responsibility to meet the challenges arising due to simultaneous requirements of rapid growth and reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

More than 130 delegates from prominent cement manufacturing companies and allied industries such as Adani Cements, Chettinadu Cements, CII, Dalmia Cements, Deccan Cements, FLSmidth, GCCA-India, KHD Humboldt Wedag, J K cements, Malabar Cements, My Home cements, NCL Industries, Orient Cement Ltd, Parasakti Cement Industries and Prism Johnson Ltd, participated in the conference.

