Telangana HC notice to government on minister’s plea for quashing of disqualification case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court has issued notices to the State government and Chaluvagali Raghavendra Raju, who has filed a petition before the Special Court for MPs and MLAs, Nampally, Hyderabad, against minister V Srinivas Goud for alleged suppression of facts in the election affidavit. The notice sought counters from the government and Raghavendra Raju to the petitions filed by the minister and several officials seeking quashing of cases against them.

The FIR also includes the names of former Mahbubnagar collector D Ronald Rose, named A5 in the case, J Srinivas (A6), former RDO of Mahbubnagar, A. Padma Sree (A8), former RDO of Mahbubnagar, and S Venkat Rao (A9), former collector of the district. Accused number 10 is an advocate Rajendra Prasad.

The court proceedings have been adjourned for a period of one week, allowing all the parties involved in the case ample time to present their positions and arguments.

