Telangana IMA chief, other doctors join BRS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Health Minister T Harish Rao on Friday called upon the people to elect a “strong” leader and not a “wrong” leader.

“Some are paper leaders. But, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is a proper and a strong leader,” Harish Rao said after inducting Indian Medical Association (IMA) State president BN Rao and other doctors into the BRS at Telangana Bhavan.

Speaking on the occasion, Harish Rao said: “The chief minister has special affection for Telangana and developed the State. But, other leaders were interested in politics and not in development.”

“For KCR, politics is a ‘task’. But, leaders of other political parties always try to grab some post or the other,” he added.

The minister said that due to the implementation of KCR Kits, Nutrition Kits and Kalyan Laxmi scheme, the institutional deliveries increased, and MMR rate and child marriages decreased in the State. “In 2014, only 30 per cent of deliveries were performed in government hospitals. That has now increased to 72.8 per cent,” he said, adding that Telangana was the only State in the country that has a medical college in every district.

“There were no law and order problems in the State in the last nine years because of political stability,” Harish Rao said.

