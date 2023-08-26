Home States Telangana

Telangana IMA chief, other doctors join BRS

T Harish Rao said that due to the implementation of KCR Kits, Nutrition Kits and Kalyan Laxmi scheme, the institutional deliveries increased, and MMR rate and child marriages decreased in the State

Published: 26th August 2023 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2023 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

BRS party logo for representational purposes.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Health Minister T Harish Rao on Friday called upon the people to elect a “strong” leader and not a “wrong” leader. 

“Some are paper leaders. But, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is a proper and a strong leader,” Harish Rao said after inducting  Indian Medical Association (IMA) State president BN Rao and other doctors into the BRS at Telangana Bhavan. 

Speaking on the occasion, Harish Rao said: “The chief minister has special affection for Telangana and developed the State. But, other leaders were interested in politics and not in development.”

“For KCR, politics is a ‘task’. But, leaders of other political parties always try to grab some post or the other,” he added.

The minister said that due to the implementation of KCR Kits, Nutrition Kits and Kalyan Laxmi scheme, the institutional deliveries increased, and MMR rate and child marriages decreased in the State. “In 2014, only 30 per cent of deliveries were performed in government hospitals. That has now increased to 72.8 per cent,” he said, adding that Telangana was the only State in the country that has a medical college in every district. 

“There were no law and order problems in the State in the last nine years because of political stability,” Harish Rao said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Medical AssociationBRS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp