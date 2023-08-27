BJP gears up for Shah meet in Telangana's Khammam

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: In a bid to consolidate its presence, the BJP is gearing up for the public meeting to be addressed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the SR & BGNR College Ground on Sunday evening.

The BJP leadership has extended invitations to BRS leader Thummala Nageswara Rao, a former minister, to join its ranks, but he is yet to respond to the news. With expectations high, BJP leaders are eagerly anticipating the possibility of key figures from other parties joining the BJP during the public meeting.

State and national BJP leaders have set up camp in Khammam to oversee public mobilisation and logistical preparations. This isn’t the first time Shah’s visit to Khammam has been planned. However, in the past, his visits had been postponed due to unforeseen circumstances. This time, however, the visit has been driven by the demand of the party cadre and local BJP leaders.

The BJP’s influence in the erstwhile Khammam district has been modest, and it is banking on Amit Shah’s meeting to transform the political landscape. To achieve this, leaders from other States and prominent Telangana BJP figures have been actively visiting constituencies, working to bolster the party’s standing.

BJP State president G Kishan Reddy had previously visited Khammam and issued instructions to the party cadres to organise a grand event for Amit Shah. Senior BJP leaders, including Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, the Tamil Nadu state co-in charge, Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender, Garikapati Mohan Rao, N Ravi Kumar, party general secretary, and Galla Satyanarayana, the party’s district president, are presently in Khammam to oversee last-minute preparations.

Speaking to TNIE, Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy said that the event is anticipated to draw more than 1 lakh attendees from both the erstwhile Khammam district and its neighbouring regions. He also emphasised the party’s optimism in attracting leaders such as Thummala Nageswara Rao into the BJP fold. He underscored the widespread popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, both within the State and across the nation, which he believes will facilitate more prominent leaders joining the BJP during the public meeting.As per the schedule, Amit Shah is set to leave for Vijayawada at 5.35 pm after his public meeting.

KHAMMAM: In a bid to consolidate its presence, the BJP is gearing up for the public meeting to be addressed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the SR & BGNR College Ground on Sunday evening. The BJP leadership has extended invitations to BRS leader Thummala Nageswara Rao, a former minister, to join its ranks, but he is yet to respond to the news. With expectations high, BJP leaders are eagerly anticipating the possibility of key figures from other parties joining the BJP during the public meeting. State and national BJP leaders have set up camp in Khammam to oversee public mobilisation and logistical preparations. This isn’t the first time Shah’s visit to Khammam has been planned. However, in the past, his visits had been postponed due to unforeseen circumstances. This time, however, the visit has been driven by the demand of the party cadre and local BJP leaders. The BJP’s influence in the erstwhile Khammam district has been modest, and it is banking on Amit Shah’s meeting to transform the political landscape. To achieve this, leaders from other States and prominent Telangana BJP figures have been actively visiting constituencies, working to bolster the party’s standing.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); BJP State president G Kishan Reddy had previously visited Khammam and issued instructions to the party cadres to organise a grand event for Amit Shah. Senior BJP leaders, including Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, the Tamil Nadu state co-in charge, Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender, Garikapati Mohan Rao, N Ravi Kumar, party general secretary, and Galla Satyanarayana, the party’s district president, are presently in Khammam to oversee last-minute preparations. Speaking to TNIE, Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy said that the event is anticipated to draw more than 1 lakh attendees from both the erstwhile Khammam district and its neighbouring regions. He also emphasised the party’s optimism in attracting leaders such as Thummala Nageswara Rao into the BJP fold. He underscored the widespread popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, both within the State and across the nation, which he believes will facilitate more prominent leaders joining the BJP during the public meeting.As per the schedule, Amit Shah is set to leave for Vijayawada at 5.35 pm after his public meeting.